Missouri bicentennial events set for Saturday

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri bicentennial is being celebrated on Aug. 14 in several local events.

The National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific, Independence, will host multiple events:

• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the newly restored Pioneer Cabin and a special George Caleb Bingham exhibit will be available for self-guided tours.

• At 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Puppetry Arts Institute will present an original show, “Missouri Birthday Bash,” with marionettes of Harry S. Truman, Sacajawea, and even dancing Missouri mules.

• From 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., experts on the Oregon, California and Santa Fe trails will discuss the unique role that Missouri and Independence played in America’s westward expansion.

• At 2 p.m., a song newly created for the city of Independence will be presented.

• From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., a free ice cream social will be offered to celebrate Missouri’s birthday.

The Lone Jack Historical Society will host a full day of events at the Battlefield Park, just south of U.S. 50. Events begin at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Lone Jack Baptist Church. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., craft booths will be open and the Cave Hotel will be open for visitors. There will be other events and games throughout the day, concluding with an old-fashioned fiddle contest at 6 p.m.

The Oak Grove Historical Society, cooperating with Cowboys for Cops, is sponsoring a horse parade. At 8:45 a.m., at the horse arena in Frick Park, Oak Grove, the Cowboys for Cops group will present money they have raised to assist first responders who are in need. At 9:30 a.m., the horses and riders will begin the parade which will travel down 12th street, to Oak Ridge Drive, to 19th Street and returning to Frick Park at approximately 11 a.m. There will be sales booths, set up by non-profit organizations, along the route.

The horse parade has been chosen for this bicentennial celebration because, in the early 1900’s, Oak Grove hosted large horse and mule sales which drew people from outside of Missouri to buy horses and mules raised in this area.