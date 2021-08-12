Where to get COVID-19 vaccinations and tests

By The Examiner staff

There are many places in Eastern Jackson County and across the metro area to get COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

VACCINATIONS

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, please call 816-325-7019, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7 to 9 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. This clinic requires no appointment, no fee, no ID. You may receive the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine or the Pfizer two-dose vaccine. A Spiderman movie will also be shown.

• Friday, Aug.13, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Independence Utilities Center, 17221 East 23rd St. S., Independence. This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment or registration is required.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, Independence. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccinations. No appointment is required.

• Saturday, Aug.14, 8 a.m. to noon, Community Services League Back to School Fair, at the Community of Christ parking lot, 1111 W. Pacific, Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be provided at this clinic. This clinic requires no registration.

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Dept. vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Monday, Aug. 16, 4 to 8 p.m., Buckner branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 19 E. Jefferson St., Buckner. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed. Pfizer vaccines will be available.

• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket, Hawthorne Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required. This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines.

Mid-Continent Public Library – Buckner branch: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 19 E. Jefferson St. No registration required. Attendees can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Metropolitan Community Colleges

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 2 to 5 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to noon, MCC-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. These clinics will be in the Business building, Room BU103B. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna second shot available.

• Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, MCC-Penn Valley, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City. This clinic will be in the Education Center, Rooms 06 and 07. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna 2nd shot available.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3 to 7:30 p.m., MCC-Business & Technology, 1775 Universal Ave., KCMO. This clinic will be in the Campus Center, Room 111. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna 2nd shot available.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

TESTING

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte, Kansas City.

In order to be tested for COVID-19, you must first call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40. Registration is used to make sure that not all persons seeking testing arrive at the same time.

• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Legacy Football Venue, 1300 N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru testing site. Register for August 17 testing: https://jacohd.jotform.com/212003710948145

• Wednesday, Aug., 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Legacy Football Venue, 1300 N.E. Legacy Park Drive, Lee’s Summit. This is a drive-thru testing site.

Register for August 18 testing: https://jacohd.jotform.com/212004421855142

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: COVID testing is being offered every week in the Kansas City area as follows. For further information, visit health.mo.gov/community test or facebook.com/HealthyLivingMo/ or call (877)435-8411. There is no requirement for an appointment or advance registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested.

• Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 633, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local l955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.

NOTE: The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has a COVID hotline which is manned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. The number is 877-435-8411.

Crosetti’s Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, provides walk-in testing. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other local testing resources: COVID testing is also available at local pharmacies including Hy-Vee Pharmacy, CVS, and Walgreens.