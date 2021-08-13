Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Hummingbirds 101:10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This program is designed for persons 6 years of age and older. Would you like to learn how to attract ruby-throated hummingbirds to your yard? Come and learn about the native plants, sweet nectar and insects loved by this tiny creature known as “nature’s helicopter.” You will also have the opportunity to make your own hummingbird feeder. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for this event.

SATURDAY

Insects, Rearing Caterpillars: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Raising butterflies from caterpillars can be a fun way to learn about native butterflies, their lifecycle and importance in the natural world. Learn where to find larvae and how to house caterpillars so you can be a part of the magical process of metamorphosis at home. Registration is required and must be completed by Aug.13. You can register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for this event.