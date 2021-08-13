Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers Market: 7 to 11 a.m., in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific, Independence, has several events related to Missouri’s bicentennial:

• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the newly restored Pioneer Cabin and a special George Caleb Bingham exhibit will be available for self-guided tours.

• At 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Puppetry Arts Institute will present an original show, “Missouri Birthday Bash,” with marionettes of Harry S Truman, Sacajawea, and even dancing Missouri mules.

• From noon to 1:30 p.m., experts on the Oregon, California and Santa Fe trails will discuss the unique role that Missouri and Independence played in the westward expansion.

• At 2 p.m., a song newly created for the city of Independence will be presented.

• From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., a free ice cream social will be offered to celebrate Missouri’s birthday.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.