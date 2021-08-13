Eastern Jackson County sees steady population growth

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence, the fifth-largest city in Missouri, grew in the past 10 years after decades of stagnation. Blue Springs and Lee's Summit grew even faster. Grain Valley grew faster yet.

The Census Bureau on Thursday released figures from the 2020 national census, showing growth across Eastern Jackson County of 8.24 percent.

Independence added 6,181 residents from 2010 to 2020, a growth rate of 5.3 percent. That puts the city at 123,011. The city grew rapidly in the 25 years after World War II and hit 111,000 in 1970 but then essentially plateaued for three decades, then grew modestly in the 2000s before picking up the pace further in the last 10 years.

Blue Springs added 6,028 residents over the last decade, a growth rate of 11.5 percent. It's the 10th-largest city in the state at 58,603.

Lee's Summit, with growth of 10.7 percent, added 9,744 residents, becoming the sixth city in the state to surpass 100,000. Its 2020 figure is 101,108.

Grain Valley continued its rapid growth – 21.6 percent in 10 years. It's now at 15,657.

Not all of Eastern Jackson County grew. Sugar Creek lost 74 residents, declining 2.2 percent to 3,271; Buckner lost 151 residents, declining 4.3 percent to 2,945; Sibley lost 43 residents and fell to 314; and Levasy lost six residents, falling to 77.

Overall, Jackson County grew 6.4 percent, adding 43,067 people to reach 717,204. It is Missouri's second-largest county, behind St. Louis County at 1,004,125.

The state's population grew 2.8 percent and stands at 6,154,913.

Missouri's largest cities:

• No. 1 Kansas City, 508,090 residents, up 10.5 percent. Most of its growth for many years has been in Clay and Platte counties.

• No. 2 St. Louis, 301,578, down 5.6 percent.

• No. 3 Springfield, 169,176, up 6.1 percent.

• No. 4 Columbia, 126,254, up 16.4 percent.

• No. 5 Independence, 123,011.

• No. 6 Lee's Summit, 101,108.

• No. 7 O'Fallon, 91,316, up 15.1 percent

• No. 8 St. Joseph, 72,473, down 5.6 percent.

• No. 9 St. Charles, 70,493, up 7.1 percent

• No. 10 Blue Springs, 58,603

• No. 11 St. Peters, 57,732, up 9.8 percent.

• No. 12 Florissant, 52,533, up 0.7 percent.

• No. 13 Joplin, 51,762, up 3.2 percent.

• No. 14 Chesterfield, 49,999, up 5.3 percent.