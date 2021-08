By The Examiner staff

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered flags to half-staff statewide Saturday to honor a Marine who died last month in the line of duty.

The governor’s order applies to all government buildings, and it is customary that all who fly the flag follow along.

Cpl. Dalton Wayne Pierson, from Jefferson City, died July 26 at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the governor’s office. He was 21. He had been an active Marine for three years.