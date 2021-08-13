Independence sets storm debris drop-off

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will accept storm brush and limb debris for free during Saturday’s regularly scheduled drop-off depot, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The depot, 875 Vista Ave., off Truman Road, will also be open Aug. 21 to accept storm brush and limb debris only.

Regularly accepted items at the depot and standard rates can be found at: indep.us/dropoffdepot. Saturday’s free storm debris drop-off is for residential debris only, contractors will not be allowed, and citizens will need to provide proof of residency. The debris service is drop-off only and not a curbside pickup.

Thursday’s afternoon and evening storms left up 3,300 Independence Power and Light customers, plus hundreds more Evergy customers in Eastern Jackson County, without power for some time, mainly due to tree damage. As of about 3:30 p.m., 13 IPL customers and fewer than 100 Evergy customers in EJC were without power.