Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Mid-Continent Public Library – Buckner branch: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 19 E. Jefferson St. No registration required. Attendees can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, please call 816-325-7019, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug.14, 8 a.m. to noon, Community Services League Back to School Fair, at the Community of Christ parking lot, 1111 W. Pacific, Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be provided at this clinic. This clinic requires no registration.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket, Hawthorne Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required. This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines.

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Dept. vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Monday, Aug. 16, 4 to 8 p.m., Buckner branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 19 E. Jefferson St., Buckner. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed. Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Metropolitan Community Colleges:

• Saturday, Aug. 14, MCC-Penn Valley, 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo. This clinic will be in the Education Center, Rooms 06 and 07. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna 2nd shot available.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, MCC-Business & Technology, 1775 Universal Ave, KCMO. This clinic will be in the Campus Center, Room 111. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna 2nd shot available.

Private pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/