Blood is needed; many opportunities to give
The American Red Cross is holding several blood donation events in the coming days.
The Red Cross and others say blood remains in high demand.
Upcoming events:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Main Event, 4600 S. Cochise Court, Independence.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at The Summit Church, 3381 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee's Summit.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Blue Springs Hy-Vee, 625 Southwest U.S. 40.
• 8 a.nm. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Centerpoint Medical Center, 19600 E. 38th St., Independence.
Sign up by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross says donors can save up time by completing a RapidPass, which includes a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The Red Cross says in most cases those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can give blood.