Brighter days ahead as new school year nears

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 9-14, 1971:

“NO DOUBLE SESSIONS FOR R-4" – For the first time in the past three years, there will be no double shift nor split shift classes in the Blue Springs R-4 School District. This school year all instruction will be during daylight hours.

The announcement was made at the Tuesday night school board meeting by Gale T. Bartow, the new superintendent. The new junior high school, completing of which had been hampered by construction strikes for the past two years, will be in use for the first time.

For the first time in a number of years, the high school will participate in baseball. Bartow said the American Legion Post in Blue Springs had agreed to provide 80 per cent of funds necessary during the first year.

• “LUNCH FEE IS INCREASED AT SCHOOLS” – Bids for the purchase of break and milk for the food service program of the Independence schools for the new year were accepted by the Board of Education Tuesday night. Paul Landers, director of business services, recommended that the price of the Type A (balanced) lunches for students be raised from 35 to 40 cents. The price of milk in half pint cartoons was continued at 3 cents but orange juice, also in half pint cartons, was raised from 6 to 7 cents.

• “ENGLEWOOD THEATER TO GIVE AWAY DUCK” – The Englewood Theater, as part of a promotion of the current film, Walt Disney’s “Million Dollar Duck,” has a real live duck, Charley, on display through next Wednesday. The duck will be given away to a lucky person at the Saturday matinee.

• “PROSPECTS GOOD FOR DOVE SEASON” – Columbia – The dove hunter who, in August, curses gnats and thermometers and sunburn and perspiration should be glad if some of that hot weather carries over into September.

Because it’s good for dove hunting.

The Missouri dove season will run from Sept. 1 through Oct, 30, with a daily limit of 10 and possession limit of 20. Prospects, as far as potential numbers of doves, are about the same as they have been for several years. But cold weather early in the season will drive young birds southward, and young birds make up the bulk of the Missouri hunter’s bag. Most doves taken by Missouri hunters are hatched in the state – the old myth that the big flight from the north makes good hunting is just that.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 8-13, 1921:

• “BIG LAYOFF AT STANDARD” – Another big cut in the working force of the Standard Oil refinery at Sugar Creek has taken place, in addition to several preceding one. George H. Moffett, general manager of the refineries in this district, said the order will affect probably 400 men, and leave on the job from 500 to 600 men.

“It is due to general business conditions, which have greatly lessened, temporarily, the demand for our products,” he said.

There was a time, a year or two ago, when the Sugar Creek refinery employed a total of approximately 1,800 men.

• “BLUE SPRINGS NEWS” – Frank King marketed a load of home-grown watermelons last week which retailed at 10c and 15c each. Blue Springs Democrats say that the advent of the ten cent watermelon is the first sign of a return to normalcy they have noticed since the Republicans got into office.

• “SEDALIA MISSOURI MECCA” – Sedalia, Mo. – In a short address, reviewing Missouri’s history and achievements and her possibilities for the future, Governor Arthur M. Hyde formally opened the Missouri Centennial Exposition and State Fair at 10 o’clock Monday morning.

Amid the noise and confusion of the ballyhoo and the concessionaire, the hum of soaring airplanes, the staccato exhaust of the racing cars warming up on the track and the music of seven bands, including four Regimental bands, 3,000 National Guardsmen formed an impressive parade and conducted Governor Hyde, Lieutenant Governor Hiram Lloyd and officers and members of the Missouri Centennial Commission to the Centennial Arch.

“Missouri lives not in the past but in the future,” declared Governor Hyde. “Her advance in the next hundred years is far beyond our power to forecast.” He contrasted in graphic word pictures the Missouri of 1821 and the great commonwealth of 1921, telling of the state’s progress in agriculture, manufacturing, education and development of mineral resources in the last hundred years.

“In the development of the future, may they never forget this motto, ‘The welfare of the people is the highest law,’” said Governor Hyde in closing.