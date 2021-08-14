Model Aviation Day events at Lake Jacomo

By The Examiner staff

In celebration of National Model Aviation Day, the Kansas City Radio Control Association is sponsoring a model airplane fly-in on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The field will open at 8 a.m. and the flying will begin at 9 a.m. at C.W. Reed Flying Field, Lake Jacomo, 3581-3899 Rennau Drive, Lee's Summit, 816-503-4800. The event ends at approximately 5 p.m.

This event is open to the public without charge; however, attendees are asked to make a donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital, which is the beneficiary of this event.

Model planes of many different types will be flown. Refreshments will also be available, including hot dogs, Polish sausages, snacks and soft drinks. A raffle will also be held, with tickets selling for $1.00 each. The winner of the raffle will receive a UMX A-10 Thunderbolt 11 30mmm EDF Jet.

In case of a rain-out, this fly-in will continue on Sunday, Aug. 22.