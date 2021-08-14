Teacher and coach is charged with sex crimes

By The Examiner staff

A former Oak Grove High school teacher and coach faces felony charges for allegedly stalking and sending sex videos to three students, one of them a juvenile, earlier this year.

Ethan C. Grumke, 27, a graduate of Blue Springs South High School, has been charged in Jackson County with first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor and attempting to have sexual contact with a student. Grumke was arrested in Friday in Colorado, where he had moved this summer to teach and be the head football coach at Bayfield High School.

According to court documents, the Missouri Children’s Division told Oak Grove police in late May that Grumke had sent videos to students. Police then learned from school district officials of an investigation following an anonymous report, and Grumke admitted sending a video to students of him and a woman having sex. Police interviews with students and their family members backed up the allegations, and one student said Grumke had asked her for sex. She had refused that but felt compelled to send naked pictures when he asked because of his authority role.

Grumke was a math teacher, assistant football coach and head track and field coach at Oak Grove High School. According to his LinkedIn page, Grumke taught and coached at Oak Grove for three years, and Raytown High School for a year before that after graduating from Evangel University in Springfield.

In a statement, the Oak Grove School District said when it received the allegations, it started its investigation, contacted law enforcement and removed Grumke “from any contact with students.”

“Oak Grove employees must complete, and successfully pass, a background check and proper work history investigations,” the district wrote in the statement, adding, “To our knowledge, no other students have been harmed by these actions.”

Anyone with additional information regarding the Grumke’s activities should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.