Tighter rules for repossession cases

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

There’s a lot of paperwork to be signed when one finances the purchase of a car at a dealership.

Included in those signed documents is an agreement that provides that if the buyer defaults on payments, the finance company has the legal right to repossess the vehicle, sell it and apply the proceeds of the sale to the debt owed, plus interest, expenses, etc.

If there’s a deficiency on the amount received from the sale – and there almost always is after a default – the finance company is entitled to bring a civil action against the debtor to recover that.

It all makes logical sense, but sometimes matters are not as straightforward as they seem.

These secured transactions, in which the purchase of goods (like a car) is financed by a finance company with a security interest that allows for repossession on default, are strictly governed by statutes that require that the finance company give the debtor notice of the debtor’s right to cure the default before repossession.

After the repossession occurs, the finance company is required to sell the property in a commercially reasonable manner, giving the debtor notice of the sale; notice of a breakdown of the application of the proceeds of the sale; and notice of the resulting deficiency owed.

Last month, the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis decided a case over the repossession of an eight-year-old Chevy Impala that made clear that finance companies must scrupulously comply with all statutory notice requirements before a suit to recover a deficiency judgment after repossession is viable.

The case is The Central Trust Bank v. Branch, and several aspects of this case interest me.

First, we’re talking about an eight-year-old Chevy Impala here, that was repossessed after a default on payments.

Yet the resources that have gone into the trial of the case, including the appeal to the court of appeals, would require resources that exceed many times over the Blue Book value of such a vehicle.

Plus, five lawyers were listed on each side of the case, a collection of heavy hitters, including an amicus brief filed by my Uniform Commercial Code Professor William Henning, a renowned expert on the law of secured transactions and now an esteemed professor at the Texas A&M School of Law.

Obviously, this is a case in which a couple who couldn’t make the payments on their 2010 Chevy Impala were not footing the bill, but instead, certain interests were at work in setting precedent to make sure finance companies – and the parties to which they often sell their debts in bulk for pennies on the dollar – tow the line in their collection practices in lawsuits that are often brought years after a repossession.

In this case, the court of appeals very carefully scrutinized the evidence offered by the finance company in seeking its deficiency judgment, and affirmed the decision of the circuit court denying a deficiency and finding in favor of the debtors.

In finding for the debtors, the court held that the finance company’s post-sale notice procedure was technically deficient, in that the notice was sent by certified mail, return receipt requested, and was unclaimed by the debtors.

The court noted that this makes or should have made clear to the finance company that the debtor did not receive the notice when it was returned as unclaimed certified mail, and should have taken further steps to give actual notice, such as regular mail, that does not have to be signed for.

Hence, the finance company’s claim for a deficiency judgment failed.

This case makes clear that creditors seeking a deficiency will be held to a high standard, and perhaps reduce the proliferation of the success of commercial creditors in enforcing claims of old debt on claimed deficiencies after repossession such as this.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.