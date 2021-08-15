Driver dies, two badly hurt in Independence wreck

By The Examiner staff

A speeding car at 23rd Street and Missouri 291 sparked an accident involving four vehicles. One driver died, and three other people were hospitalized – two with life-threatening injuries.

Independence police say it happened just after 10:30 Saturday night. A black Acura – southbound on M-291 at what police called a high rate of speed – crossed 23rd Street and struck a Ford Taurus making a left turn onto westbound 23rd Street.

The Acura then crossed the median into northbound traffic, striking a GMC Acadia head-on.

The driver of the Acura was thrown from his vehicle and struck by a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Acura died. Polce have not released his identity. A passenger in the Acura, a juvenile, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acadia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, along with a juvenile passenger who had what police called minor injuries.

Neither the driver of the Taurus nor the driver and passenger in the F-150 were injured.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.