COVID case closes two library branches

By The Examiner staff

The Sugar Creek and Trails West branches of the Kansas City Public Library closed Sunday after a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

The two branches, at 102 S. Sterling Ave., Sugar Creek, and 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence, share staff members, and the staff member in question last worked Aug. 9, according to a release from the library. Both branches are to reopen after contact tracing and cleaning, and when the library can ensure adequate staffing.

In a release, the library said transmission risk is low due to the social distancing and mask requirements in place, though “Anyone who might have come in contact with that employee will be alerted.”

The Sugar Creek branch had been closed briefly earlier in August for an unrelated exposure case but had since reopened.

Kids Cafe will not be available at the Trails West branch but will be available at the Waldo, Bluford and Southeast branches during the closure.