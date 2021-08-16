Independence still a no on conversion therapy ban, hints at third try

By The Examiner staff

While Independence Mayor Eileen Weir has been pushing for the city to pass a conversion therapy ban, she declined to approve the ordinance on Monday’s City Council agenda, saying that it needs more fine-tuning.

The council failed to approve the ban for conversion therapy of minors, voting 3-3 on the matter. Weir and Council Members John Perkins and Dan Hobart, who voted for a ban when it first came to the council last month but didn’t get a fourth vote to pass, voted against it Monday. Brice Stewart, Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer voted yes, and Karen DeLuccie was unable to attend Monday’s meeting for medical reasons.

Conversion therapy, often aimed at minors, is done with the stated intent of changing a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Weir said she was “very torn” about the no vote, but after hearing from some advocacy groups who expressed hesitancy about the wording, said “I want to get this right.”

“I have learned quite a bit about this practice,” Weir said. “It’s very complicated and complex, and the language is very important to address how we achieve what the city wants to do.”

For one, she says the definition of conversion therapy could be more complete.

“We need to put something in that is effective and complete and enforceable to prevent conversion therapy in all forms,” Weir said.

Steinmeyer said Monday’s proposed ordinance has passed the muster elsewhere, including the state of Utah.

“I understand your point and understand your heart,” he told the mayor. “I don’t know what exactly we’re looking for.”