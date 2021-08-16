Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Sweet Daddy Corn: 4713 N.W. Creek Side Lane, inspected July 2.

• Food handler cards for cooks not available. Correct by Aug. 1.

• Water to trailer was not turned on. CORRECTED. No cooking was taking place. Worker plugged in and turned on water for handwashing. Explained that hand sanitizer can be used in addition to but can’t replace washing hands with soap and water.

• Cabinet holding sugar containers had spills built-up.

• Correct violations by Aug. 31.

Phillips 66: 5005 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 6.

• A few reach-in coolers missing temperature measuring devices.

• Floors in the back room had buildup under equipment.

• Correct violations by Sept. 4.

Novel Place: 1001 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 6.

• Consumer advisory (re consumption of animal foods that are raw, undercooked, or not otherwise processed to eliminate pathogens) was not provided. CORRECTED. Sign was made and posted until new menus are printed containing consumer advisory.

• Observed two boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. CORRECTED. Food was removed from boxes and placed on shelf.

• Door leading outside in the ice and beverage station had a gap along the door frame while closed.

• Observed black fuzzy buildup on the outer bucket of the feta cheese. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Correct violations by Sept. 4.

First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 7.

• Observed black buildup on the outer cover to ice machine. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed black buildup in floor drain under beverage machine. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on vent above the beverage machine.

• Food handler cards not provided for 11 employees. Cards must be provided by Aug. 6.

• Correct violations than food handler cards by Sept. 5.

Culver’s: 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 7.

• Observed sticker residue on the outside of clean dishes on dish shelf. REPEAT. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed greenish buildup on the back under hang of the drink station located in the lobby. REPEAT.

• Observed black buildup on the outside of the flour containers in the stock area. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup in the vents. REPEAT.

• Observed debris under equipment along ice cream prep table.

• Failure to provide food handler cards for 23 employees. Cards must be provided by Aug. 6.

• Correct violations other than food handler violations by Sept. 5.