Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Scooter’s Coffee: 1116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 19. No violations found.

Lamar’s Donuts: 722 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 20.

• Thermometer missing in the reach-in cold units.

• Noticed that the ice machine plastic shield had a black buildup. REPEAT.

• Noticed that the front handwashing sink did not have a handwashing sign. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 18.

Welcome Inn: 3300 Jefferson, inspected Aug. 13. No violations found.

Pizza Hut: 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 21.

• Observed buildup of food debris under prep table, reach-in cooler by the front door, and under oven. REPEAT.

• Vents above fryer had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Around the outlet by prep station had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 19.

Target: 1040 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 21.

• Walk-in freezer had an ice buildup.

• Ice machine had a black buildup inside. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the ice.

• Paper towels by the handwashing sink in the pizza hut area was empty. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 19.

Casey’s General Store: 2900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 22.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for all kitchen employees. Correct by Aug. 21.

• Noticed a food residue buildup at the bottom in the hot case for the pizza. Noticed food residue in the drawers for utensils.

• Noticed containers of toppings for the pizza without dates. CORRECTED on site.

• Sanitizer in bucket was testing low. Employee remade the sanitizer bucket. CORRECTED on site.

• Make ready table for the sandwich was leaking water in the cold hold and the floor.

• Employee drinks were on the prep table and the single service item. CORRECTED on site. Manager removed or discarded the items.

• Correct all violation by Sept. 20.