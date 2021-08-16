Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, please call 816-325-7019, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Graceland University, 1401 W. Truman Road, Independence. The J & J and Pfizer vaccinations will be offered at this clinic. No appointment or registration is needed.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11:30 to 1 p.m., Lunch Partners, 700 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Villages of Jackson Creek, 3980 S. Jackson Dr., Independence. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed.

• Thursday, Aug. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., Independence Fire Station #7, 2206 N. Hub Drive, The Moderna, Pfizer and J & J vaccines will be offered. No appointment is required.

• Friday, Aug. 20, 12 noon to 4 p.m., City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., Conf. Room D. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at this clinic. No appointment or registration is required.

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Dept. vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket, Hawthorne Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required. This clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 12 noon to 6 pm., East Lee’s Summit branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 2240 S.E. Blue Pkwy., Lee’s Summit. The Pfizer vaccine, 2nd shots of the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available. No appointment is required.

• Friday, Aug. 20, 12 noon to 6 p.m., East Lee’s Summit branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 2240 S.E. Blue Pkwy., Lee’s Summit. The Pfizer vaccine, 2nd doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required.

• Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at this clinic. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed.

• Monday, Aug. 23, 5 to 7 p.m., Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Road, Independence. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required.

Metropolitan Community Colleges:

• Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3 to 7:30 p.m., MCC-Business & Technology, 1775 Universal Ave, Kansas City. This clinic will be in the Campus Center, Room 111. This clinic is open to the public, but is being held at the same time as new-student orientation to provide a convenient time for vaccination to students. Attendees will be given a choice of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer. There will be Moderna vaccines available as well, but some clinics may have only the Moderna 2nd shot available.

Various private pharmacies and local Hy-Vee stores are also offering the vaccine for free.

Also offering vaccines is Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/