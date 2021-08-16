Pedestrian struck and killed in Independence

By The Examiner staff

A woman died Monday after she was hit by a vehicle at the busy Independence intersection of Missouri 291 and 23rd Street.

The accident happened about 12:40 p.m., Monday, on southbound M-291. According to Independence police, the woman, a pedestrian whose identity has not yet been released, had run out into traffic and was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

No person in the Malibu was injured, police said, and the crash remains under investigation. It is the second fatal crash in three days at the intersection.