Police, fire issues headed to ballot in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence voters will have two ballot issues to consider in November for fire and police funding.

For one, voters will be asked to bump the fire sales tax from one-eighth of a cent to half a cent as the fire department deals with an increasing call load and stations in need of replacement.

Also, the city would need voter approval for more money from the use tax – city sales taxes applied to online sales – to go directly for police personnel and ideally help with staff shortages. Such a move would not increase any tax.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved both to go on the Nov. 2 ballot.

If voters approve a greater fire sales tax, the additional revenue of about $6 million annually could be used for, among many things, a replacement or additional fire station. Half of the revenue would go toward additional personnel, and half would go toward capital improvements, such as buildings, vehicles and equipment.

Voters approved the use tax for internet sales two years ago, with dedicated funding for the animal shelter (about $750,000 a year) and up to 30 additional police officers (estimated to be $3 million), with any additional funds going into the general fund. The city will ask voters to amend the use tax so more funds could be used toward police – specifically about $1 million for equipment and higher pay for all officers. Police say those funds will help address the chronic issue of having enough officers to adequately cover the city – an issue recently amplified by a small wave of retirements this year, covid-related absences and difficulties in recruiting and hiring new officers.