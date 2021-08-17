Blue Springs road closed for two weeks for paving

By The Examiner staff

Starting Monday, the city of Blue Springs will close a portion of Southwest Moreland School Road for nearly two weeks for repaving.

Moreland School Road will be closed to all traffic between Liggett Road (where eastbound Liggett veers south and the street becomes Moreland School Road) and Southwest 10th Street from 7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23 until 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3.

Detour signs will direct traffic to Southwest Clark Road, Missouri 7 and Southwest Liggett Road around neighborhoods to the north and south of Moreland School Road.

For more information, contact the Public Works Engineering Division at (816) 228-0121.