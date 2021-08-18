Cats in need of forever homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many wonderful cats that need good loving homes. Some are babies and others are adults, but they all need homes of their own.

Clover is a beautiful black-and-white domestic long-haired kitten. She is 6 months old and full of life. This girl will be a terrific addition to the right home.

Mia is beautiful cream-and-gray domestic short hair. She is 4 years young, so she is young enough to play but mature enough to cuddle and be a great housecat. Mia is friendly and playful and likes to purr and talk. Mia needs a home without dogs.

Shredder is a gorgeous yellow, domestic long hair who is 2 years young. He has come into his own while living at ABF. Shredder used to be shy, but he is learning that getting petted is cool. The volunteers think Shredder looks like a small lion.

If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think that one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to the ABF website, www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet references, home visits and two-week trials.