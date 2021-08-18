Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Back Yard Burgers: 15908 E. 23rd St., inspected July 21.

• Cardboard on rack by grill dirty with grease buildup. Needs to be replaced every shift.

• Cases of products on floors of walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Interior of oven dirty with buildup and debris.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler’s cards.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 1340 S. Noland Road, inspected July 21.

• Interior of reach-in freezer dirty with debris and buildup.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler’s cards.

Taco Bell: 2491 S. Missouri 291, inspected July 19.

• Employee had prohibited facial piercing per city ordinance. Corrected July 19.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler cards.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 4210 S. Noland Road, inspected July 19.

• Sink was being used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand sink was being used as dump sink Corrected July 19.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Corrected July 19.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler’s cards.

Smokehouse BBQ: 19000 E. 39th St., inspected July 20.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Microwave with orange duct tape.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Wall by ice machine and tile throughout kitchen broken.

• Prep cooler at wait station interior dirty with buildup and grime. Corrected July 20.

• Warmers, microwaves, and prep coolers all dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected July 20.

• Exterior of smoker dirty with buildup. Corrected July 20.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler’s cards.

Tropicana: 3622 S. Noland Road, inspected July 21.

• Sliced beef on floor in walk-in cooler. Disposed of on July 21.

• Ice cream buckets sitting directly on floor. Corrected July 21.

• Re-use of single-service items found in coolers.

• Employees did not all have valid food handler cards.