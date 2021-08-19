Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Native Plants at Noon (virtual): Noon to 1 p.m. Every third Thursday at noon, we’ll tour the native landscape at MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 47th and Troost, Kansas City. Guided by native landscape specialists, this monthly series features a live look at native plants of interest throughout the year. This program is a partnership with Deep Roots. Registration is required through the Deep Roots website: https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/

Summer Vibes with the Jackson County Historical Society: 6 p.m., Liberty Lounge, 110 S. Liberty St., Independence. Brent Schondelmeyer will moderate this free event. Music will be provided by Dana Mengel. Bring your lawn chairs and refreshments. (A limited amount of refreshments will be presented for sale at the event.)

SATURDAY

Drop-off depot for storm debris in city of Independence: 8 a.m. to noon, 875 Vista Avenue. The city will accept residential storm debris (limbs and brush) only. This event is for Independence residents and proof of residency will be required. No contractors will be allowed to drop off.