Foundation raising money for public safety

By The Examiner staff

The Independence Police Foundation is raising money to help improve public safety. Its most immediate goal is to help get license-plate-reading cameras for the commercial area of 39th Street in the southeast part of the city.

“This should make people feel safe as they move about the community,” said the foundation’s Lois McDonald.

The foundation has a golf tournament fundraiser coming up, and organizers are still looking for players and teams. Eagle Challenge 2021 is Sept. 10 at the Drumm Farm Golf Course in Independence. Breakfast and registration are at 7:30 a.m., the shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served afterward. Sign up at IPDFoundation.org, or call 770-789-1480.

The foundation’s executive director is Gary George, who was the chief of police in Independence for 16 years. He said the foundation follows IPD’s stated priorities. Those include equipment, training and technology.

The license-plate cameras are part of stepped-up security efforts along the commercial area of 39th Street following shootings and other incidents at Independence Center. The first camera is to go in at 39th and Missouri 291, and a second could go at 39th and Jackson Drive. Eventually, they could be spread to other key intersections in the 39th Street/Jackson Drive/Little Blue Parkway area.

Plans also are in place for cameras along Noland Road, at several intersections from Walnut Avenue just off the Square south to U.S. 40.

“It just makes it a safer city, and that’s the whole goal,” McDonald said.

Here’s how they work: The camera picks up the license of a car associated with someone with outstanding arrest warrants. That person might be known to be armed and dangerous, or he could be a known sex offender. That information is relayed to police. Two hits – say Noland and 23rd Street, then Noland and 35th Street – give the police a good idea of the vehicle’s direction.

The foundation has two main purposes – to support the Police Department with technology and other needs, and to support officers and families struck by catastrophic circumstances. For instance, the foundation helped with Tom Wagstaff, the officer severely wounded when shot in the line of duty in 2017. That instance was well known, and the community reached out to support Wagstaff and his family in many ways and did so publicly, but McDonald said in most such catastrophic circumstances the foundation’s aid is quiet and behind the scenes.

“We do what we can,” she said.