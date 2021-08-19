Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Walmart Market: 3411 S. Noland Road, inspected July 27.

• 2 one-gallon milk containers found sitting in hand sink of produce prep area.

• Floors in the deli area, walk-in meat cooler, and dairy cooler found heavily soiled.

Panda Express: 14050 E. 42nd St., inspected July 28.

• Floor and floor drain under dining area soda dispenser found heavily soiled.

Jack in the Box: 14000 E. 42nd St., inspected July 28.

• All sanitation buckets must be tested for proper concentration often. If not a concentration the sanitizer must be changed out.

• Mini taco cooler on prep line found at 54 degrees F due to being over packed.

• Floors under equipment, behind equipment, and floors of walk-in cooler and freezer found heavily soiled with food debris and pooling liquid.

• Floor drains under sinks found not being cleaned as needed.

Sonic Drive-in: 4001 S. Jackson Drive, inspected July 26.

• Employee wearing facial piercing. Corrected July 27.

• Floors near syrup shelves dirty with spilled sticky substance.

• Exterior of fry freezer dirty with buildup.

• Interior of fry freezer dirty with grime and debris.

• Fryers dirty with grease buildup.

Sonic Drive-in: 16510 E. 23rd St. S., inspected July 23.

• Employee drinks sitting in prep areas without lids or straws.

• Time/temperature requirements are not met. Foods in prep cooler not being held at correct hold temperature. (Corrected July 23)

• Physical facilities are not cleaned as often as necessary. Cardboard piled up at back door.

• Interior and exterior of food prep cooler dirty with buildup and grime.

• Interior and exterior of fry freezer dirty with buildup and debris.

• Sundae bar dirty with debris.

• Dryers dirt with grease buildup.

• Vent hoods dirty with grease buildup.