State sues to block Jackson County mask rule

By The Examiner staff

Missouri's attorney general has sued to overturn Jackson County's indoor mask mandate.

The mandate, ordered by County Executive Frank White Jr., went into effect Aug. 9. He asked county legislators to be prepared to renew it on Aug. 30 should pandemic conditions warrant it.

Under a new state law, local health departments are restricted in the steps they can take to protect public health, and elected officials have to periodically renew steps such as mask mandates.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued elsewhere in the state over local mask mandates. On Thursday, his office announced action against Jackson County, asking a Jackson County Circuit Court to find White's order “unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and invalid under Missouri law.”

In court papers, his office said there is “no evidence” that White or those in his administration “considered the underlying data, science, and evidence that fail to justify issuing a mask mandate at this time.” White has said throughout the pandemic that his administration would follow the science on the needed steps to limit COVID-19, a point he made again to county legislators last week.

Schmitt's office also said the county's mandate “will indirectly close” businesses, churches and schools that “wish to provide personal choice to their customers” regarding masks.

The county's mandate applies to areas of the county outside Independence and Kansas City. Those cities, which have their own health departments, are allowed to decide on mandates on their own. Kansas City has a mask mandate. Independence does not.