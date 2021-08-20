Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Drop-off depot for storm debris: 8 a.m. to noon, 875 Vista Ave. The city of Independence will accept residential storm debris (limbs and brush) only. This event is for Independence residents. and proof of residency will be required. No contractors allowed to drop off.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m. in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Model Airplane Fly-In: 9 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m., C.W. Reed Flying Field, Lake Jacomo,3581-3899 Rennau Drive, Lee’s Summit, 816-503-4800. Free and open to the public, though attendees are asked to make a donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital, the beneficiary of this event. Hot dogs, Polish sausages, snacks and soft drinks available.

Native Plants, Salves, Soaps and Tonics: 9 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is designed for adults. Get back to your roots and imagine if we could create medicinal salves, soaps, and tonics from native plants in our own backyard. Come and learn about this. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for this program.

Nature Art – We Wish We Were Fishing: 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For all ages. Learn how to make a T-shirt practicing the Japanese art of gyotaku—a method of making prints of actual fish using rice paper and colored inks. This will be a simpler version, using plastic molded fish, fabric ink and recycled T-shirts. Everything will be supplied. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.