More rental assistance in the works

More federal aid is on the way to help avert evictions amid the pandemic.

“It bears repeating that there are a lot of people in our community struggling,” Doug Cowan, president and CEO of the Community Services League, told Jackson County legislators this week.

As of Aug. 12, $5.57 million had gone to help 1,418 families in Eastern Jackson County, with another $3.76 million for 958 families pending. More than 3,600 families have applied. That accounts for the bulk of the first round of aid coming to the county from money Congress approved earlier this year.

County Administrator Troy Schulte said the federal government has approved another $3.5 million for the county and that County Executive Frank White Jr.’s administration soon will have recommendations on how to use that money.

So far the county has used CSL and the United Way of Greater Kansas City to distribute the money for two things. Most has gone to landlords and utilities providers to get families caught up on those bills, avoiding eviction and the cutoff of services. That has averaged $3,930 per family. A much smaller share of the money has gone to help families fighting eviction in court.

“This is not your typical governmental assistance program, especially with hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cowan said.

White said both agencies have done exemplary work.

The money has gone out quickly, as Congress intended. Cowan said all of the first round of money was expected to be committed by the end of this week.

The money helps landlords as well as families, Cowan stressed, adding that landlords have consistently said they are putting the money into upgrades such as siding and improved energy efficiency.

“This is the win-win scenario,” he said. “The landlords get paid. The tenants are caught up. We keep cases out of the tenant-landlord docket. And beyond that, it's better for our schools, better for our community, and it's better for Jackson County.”

Also, $312,936 of the federal money has gone for intervening, on behalf of families, in eviction cases in court. Cowan said CSL was working on another 12 cases and had $100,000 in reserve for 12 to 15 more cases later on.

The federal rules say the assistance should, when possible, go to landlords and utility providers rather than individuals.

“Our preference is to pay to the utility companies and the landlords directly,” Cowan said.

That’s been the case in all but six of the 1,418 resolved situations so far, which Legislator Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City, called a “pretty damn good track record.” There have been instances in which landlords refused to participate in the program so the money goes to the family.

“I think six times in more than 1,400 cases is not a bad number,” White said.

But others expressed concerns. In one of those six cases, according to Legislator Theresa Cass Galvin, R-Lee's Summit, the party got $30,000 – far more than in the average case – and it’s not clear that the landlord was fully paid.

“One bad instance can lead to the whole program looking bad,” said Legislature Chair Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City.

He added, “We're just asking, please don't do that again.” Cowan said he understands the concern.

But Legislator Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit, read aloud the federal language in question:

"Treasury expects that in general, rental and utility assistance can be provided most effectively and efficiently when the landlord or utility provider participates in the program,” it says. “However, in cases where a landlord or utility provider does not participate in the program, the only way to achieve the statutory purpose is to provide assistance directly to the eligible household."

Ultimately, the county will have to account to Washington for how the money is spent, and Miller said it could get in trouble if it doesn’t follow the guidelines.

“I don't know that we're in a position to mandate" that CSL deviate from the rules, he said.