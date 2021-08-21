Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, please call 816-325-7019, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 23 and Tues. Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, Independence. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided at these clinics. No appointments are required.

• Monday, Aug. 23, 5 to 7 p.m., Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Road, Independence. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required.

• Wednesday, Aug 25, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farview Food Pantry, 18109 E. 12th St. N., Independence. The J & J and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at this clinic. No appointment is required.

• Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, Independence. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided at these clinics. No appointments are required.

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Dept. vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at this clinic. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is needed.

• Tuesday, Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reading Rocket,16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. The Pfizer and J & J vaccines will be offered at this clinic. No appointment is needed.

• Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 27, 12 noon to 6 p.m., South Independence branch of Mid-Continent Public Library, 13700 E. 35th St. S., Independence. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be offered along with the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. No appointment is needed for this clinic.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/