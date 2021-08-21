What's that growing in the backyard?

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 16-21, 1971:

• “CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BEGINS POT ERADICATION” – A weed killing system of eradicating as much marijuana in the city as possible is currently being put into effect by members of the health department,

“We get suspect calls in one of two ways,” said Wayne Stepp, health director. “One way is from our police department, and they are very accurate in their work. The other is from citizens who ‘think’ they have spotted some of the plant growing.”

Stepp said due to the fact that marijuana resembles two other weeds that grow in this area residents very often feel that have discovered a patch of marijuana when all they have is a patch of weeds.

“But we give a citizen’s marijuana call preference over other weed complaints,” said Stepp. “We scramble right out to make a check and get those weeds cut as quickly as possible.”

• “MJC DISTRICT TO OFFER 45 COURSES FOR ADULTS” – Over 45 adult education courses, ranging from folk guitar to welding, will be offered this fall at the three campuses of the Metropolitan Junior College District. “We are also very anxious to find out from area residents what additional courses they would like to see offered this fall,” said Jerold D. Poindexter, coordinator of evening school at Longview Community College.

• “CITY SIGNS MASSIVE JOBS PACT” – Independence became one of the area’s first cities to sign a contract with the U.S. Department of Labor asking for funding under the Emergency Employment Act of 1971.

The contract provides for $77,981. The city has asked for four employees in the city manager’s office, one in the parks department, two in the code division, six in the street division, four in the sewer division, four in the garage and one in finance.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 15-20, 1921:

• “HAS WEED CUTTER READY” – N.A. Harris, chief of police, is trying out a new plan of getting people to cut their weeds. He has secured the services of a good husky man for the work. A number of complaints are on file at police headquarters all the time about places where the weeds have not been cut.

Chief Harris takes his man in his motor car and goes to the owner of the lots on which the weeds have not been cut, tells the owner a good man is ready and on the ground to cut the weeds and that all the owner need do is pay the man when the work is done.

Chief Harris said this morning that he had taken the weed-cutter, Tom Spencer, to a number of houses to cut the weeds and that no one had as yet refused to agree to pay for the work when it was done.

If Chief Harris can carry out such a plan as this all over town, he will please many citizens and relieve the mayor and city council of considerable bother and worry about the weed situation. The matter has come up a number of times this summer before the city council and on one occasion Mayor McCoy said that the city was nearly powerless to enforce the cutting of the weeds.

• “STATE TO BE PROUD OF” – It is a very poor Missourian indeed who can visit the State Fair at Sedalia, see the state in epitome there, and not be thrilled with pride at the achievements and the possibilities of this great state.

A tremendously big crowd visited the fair Monday. The rain early Tuesday morning cut down the attendance largely for yesterday and made the grounds sloppy, and the track too wet for much racing. But the exhibits of horses and cattle in the buildings conducted all day yesterday were very fine and could be seen with comfort and satisfaction by the crowd.

An interesting feature of the fair is the military establishment in the east part of the grounds. Three thousand Missouri National guards are there, dwelling in khaki tents of the regulation army pattern, living on army fare and spending most of the time in army drills. Each evening just after supper a regiment of soldiers marches into the infield and gives most interesting and inspiring regimental drills for the entertainment and instruction of the crowd and the benefit of the soldiers themselves. Colonel E.M. Stayton, of this city, is there with his regiment.