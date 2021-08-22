Blood drive in Blue Springs this week

By The Examiner staff

Blood supplies remain very low, according to groups that take donations.

The Community Blood Center and the Church of the Resurrection Blue Springs are sponsoring a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the church, 601 N.E. Jefferson St., Blue Springs.

Appointments to donate are requested, as walk-ins can be accepted only as capacity safely allows.

Schedule an appointment at https://donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/73118