Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fruit cup.

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad with tomatoes and carrots, steak fries, whole grain hamburger bun, banana.

• Wednesday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber/onion salad, banana, whole grain bread.

• Thursday: Chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, white whole grain bread, graham crackers.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, ice cream with strawberries and white cake.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions that govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, beer-battered onion rings, lemon pepper Antigua blend veggies, ambrosia salad.

• Tuesday: Hamburger pizza, salad with peppers and tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, sliced peaches.

• Wednesday: Crab/scallion/cheddar quiche, three-bean salad, tossed salad, honeydew slice.

• Thursday: Baked pork chop, lemon pepper broccoli, black-eyed peas, strawberries.

• Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, spinach and onion salad, baked beans, berries.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Sloppy Joe bake, beans and carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Taco salad, Mexican corn, dessert.

• Wednesday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Thursday: Apricot pork, potatoes au gratin, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Hamburger stew, mashed cauliflower, dessert.