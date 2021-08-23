Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Pizza Ranch: 4660 Bass Pro Drive inspected July 26.

• Rear hand sink was found being blocked by push cart and trash can.

• All hand sinks found heavily soiled.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. All floors throughout kitchen found heavily soiled under and behind equipment.

• Multiple areas of standing water found on floors.

• All outer surfaces of equipment found heavily soiled – all cooler doors, seals, door handles, side panels, inside surfaces; all fryer equipment; all shelving equipment; all cooking equipment, microwave, pizza ovens; all doors and windows of equipment

• Ware-washing equipment is not clean as required.

• Containers of food product found being stored on floors of the walk-in cooler and freezer.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Large particles of food found in hand sinks proving uses as dump sink.

Long John Silver’s/A&W: 11211 E. U.S. 40, inspected July 20.

• Soda fountain at drive-thru dirty with grime and buildup.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls behind tea dispensers and tray under condiments dirty with buildup and debris.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Hand sinks dirty.

• Bags and other debris on floor of chemical/dry storage room.

• Debris on floor under equipment and shelving.

• Holes in ceiling at lights on front line exposing insulation.

• Peeling drywall on ceiling.

• Door latch and seals on walk-in freezer broken.

• Burns on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Employees without valid food handlers’ card. All employees must obtain valid food handler’s cards. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/fine/citation.