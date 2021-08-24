Is your ideal pet waiting for you?

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has some cats that I don’t think I’ve introduced you to. So here are three cats that you need to know about.

Duncan is a 3-year-old domestic long-haired male. He is a handsome white and gray cat with a sweet personality. Duncan’s front feet were declawed before he came to ABF, and this boy must be kept inside. He loves attention and enjoys being brushed.

Sally Jane is a 1-year-old domestic short haired female. She is a beautiful black-and-white cat who loves curling up for a good nap regardless of location. Sally Jane has a sweet, loving personality. She enjoys playing with toys and has a favorite catnip sock.

Ivy is a very pretty, white domestic short hair who is not quite 2 years old. Ivy is currently living in a foster home with two cats and three small dogs. She gets along well with all of them. Ivy is up to date on all her vaccinations.

Any of these three cats will make wonderful family members. If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think that one of these cats might be a good fit, please go to the ABF website and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.