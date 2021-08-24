Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Zarda Bar-B-Q of Blue Springs: 214 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 22.

• Observed food debris in the bottom of the reach-in freezer.

• Observed vents above the grill/vat area with accumulation of grease buildup.

• Observed no date marks on several containers of beans in the walk-in cooler. CORRECTED. Containers were marked with correct dates.

• Pulled pork was held at 115 degrees F in the hot hold unit. CORRECTED. Pulled pork was removed and replaced with pork internal temperature of 161 degrees F.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 20.

Conoco Food Mart: 1501 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 22.

• There is no temperature measuring device for the reach-in cooler behind the counter. REPEAT.

• No hand wash signage at hand sink. CORRECTED. Inspector provided sign and manager placed at sink.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 20.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 23. No violations found.

Firehouse Subs: 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 26.

• Floors under equipment throughout the establishment had accumulation of food debris.

• Reach-in coolers had buildup of food debris on the bottom.

• Gaskets to reach-in coolers had accumulation of buildup.

• Ice shoot to drink station had accumulation of black residue. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 24.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant: 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected July 26.

• Observed an old fryer store in the back.

• Observed to-go containers stored in upright position. CORRECTED. Containers were turned over.

• On the outer cover to the prep table had accumulation of food buildup.

• Around the soup hot hold unit had accumulation of buildup.

• Correct all violations by Sept. 24.

Pizza Hut: 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected July 26.

• Observed dust buildup on ceiling vents.

• Observed black buildup on walls behind the dish sink. REPEAT.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on the wall by bug light.

• Floors by fryer had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Corrected all violations by Sept. 24.

Panera Bread: 605 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 27.

• Noticed a dust buildup on the walls by the pizza boxes. Correct by Sept. 25.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper: 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 27.

• Noticed the handwashing sign was missing on the handwashing sink in the meat department. CORRECTED on site.