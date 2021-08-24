Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Thai Kitchen: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 5.

• Light in hood vent found to be burned out.

Cathay Express: 15411 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 4

• Cooked chicken found cooling on the cardboard boxes that the raw chicken had been in. Chicken was discarded. Chicken must never be stored in the same containers as the raw came in as pathogens in the cardboard from raw product can contaminate the cooked product.

• Door jams at entrance to the basement found to be dirty.

• Seating in dining room found badly torn. Repair or replace.

Ponchos: 11407 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug 4.

• Ceiling tiles and air vent at back door found dirty.

• Floor and wall beneath three-compartment sink found dirty.

• Bins of rice and beans found uncovered. Must be covered to prevent contamination.

Daisy’s Mexican: 10802 E. 23rd St., inspected Aug. 4

• Ground beef found in reach-in cooler at 129 degrees F. PHI must be cooled to 41 degrees F before being placed in a cooler.

Henson’s Postgame at the Lodge: 19310 E. 50th Terr. S., inspected Aug. 3.

• Drip ledge of ice maker found with “(illegible) mold.”

McAlister’s Deli: 19130 E. 39th St. S., inspected July 29.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Sink was being used for storage. A hand washing sink may not be used for purposes other than hand washing.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Sink/wall at dishwasher dirty with debris and buildup.

• Floor underneath soda syrup dirty with grime and buildup.

• Interior and exterior of prep cooler dirty with debris and buildup.

• Soda nozzle splash guards dirty with buildup.

• Employees without valid food handler cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler cards by August 16. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/citation/fine.

Kiss My Biscuits: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Aug. 4. No violations found.

Dutzel’s Catering: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Aug. 3. No violations found.

Ernestos KC: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected July 30. No violations found.