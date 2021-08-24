Just 53 vaccinations during State Fair

Kurt Erickson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY – Tucked away in an exhibit hall, not far from the carnival midway and some horse barns, health-care workers administered COVID-19 vaccines at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this month.

The offering of inoculations, at an event known for bringing people into close quarters every August, came after officials decided against requiring attendees to wear masks.

In all, after 10 days of the fair, a total of 53 people took advantage of getting the shot, the Katy Trail Community Health organization reported Monday.

The Versailles-based health care group partnered with the Pettis County Health Department and the Bothwell Regional Health Center to administer the vaccines.

"Obviously we'd love to have vaccinated 1,000 people," Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin said Monday. "But we are glad we made the effort."

Sunday marked the final day of the fair. With overall attendance expected to surpass 300,000, the event roared back this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

But, with Missouri's vaccination rate still lagging at 44%, there were concerns about the spread of the more virulent delta variant.

Offering vaccines amid corn dogs, carnival rides and pig shows was seen as a way to get more shots in arms.

"We really did not have a goal in mind going into this," Martin said. "But we in public health are taking our opportunities to get shots in arms wherever we can find them."

Martin said recipients of the vaccine came from throughout the state and included some vendors from outside of Missouri.

"People were very appreciative that we were offering this," Martin said.

While Missouri's overall vaccination rate remains under 50%, the Department of Health and Senior Services reports that nearly 54% of those older than 18 are fully vaccinated.