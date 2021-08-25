Cleanliness is next to impossible

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

As you may have gathered over the years, Sir and I have the occasional opposing view. Take, for example, our opinions on the humble car wash.

I remember back in Sydney my ex and I would wash our cars – yes, personally – regularly. I loathed doing windows, and still in fact do, but our cars were washed, and hand-polished with a religious fervor.

I can’t stand a dirty car, so I am equally fervid here. I am, indeed, a Gold Star, VIP, All Hail The Queen member of a local drive-through car wash, and about every six weeks or so I take Yvette (as that is my car’s name in honor of her color – Parisian Midnight) to the full service one to make sure my interior glass is as bright and shiny as its exterior.

Sir, on the other hand, does a very "male" thing. I’ve never met a woman who does this. He will let the gas tank get down to the smell of an oily rag before he’ll visit QT – the only gas station he will use.

Likewise, he’ll let his car collected the grime of the ages before he’ll get the thing washed. The Gray Ghost lives up to its name, just exponentially becoming grayer over time.

When we travel together in his car – he has a thing about being a passenger, so, unless there’s a dire emergency, like, oh I don’t know, bleeding to death, he will not allow us to travel together in mine – I end up peering myopically through the front windshield wondering not so quietly where the road is.

Under no circumstances will he use his windshield washers. It wouldn’t matter if a flock of pelicans pooped on the car (as, indeed has happened to me). The windshield washer fluid is evidently sacred and is only to be used when the moon is in the seventh house, when all the planets align, and politicians tell the truth.

Sir enjoys the quietude and battery-charging solitude of having the odd breakfast at a fast-food joint. Using his car as his local diner, he happily sits in the car reading his paper, and consuming his morning meal. This has its drawbacks, however, the principal one being that crumbs from said brekkie are strewn about, mostly landing on the inter-seat console, so that the black interior takes on a quite alarming shade of tan.

Evidently thanks to my harrumphing and his final capitulation to the truth, he took himself off to the full-service car wash the other day. Well, blow me down.

He was gone an awfully long time, and when he texted me with an harrumph, I did point out that the detailers were probably carbon-dating the French fry crumbs before they could complete their job.

As it turned out, Sir managed to go through the car wash backwards. No, no, he didn’t reverse through the washing whirly-gig. He went to the finishing department prior to having the car washed, and was quite surprised by this phenomenon. I pointed out that back in 1963 when he last had the car washed, this might have indeed been the order of events, but times have changed.

There’s missing the plot. There’s losing the plot, but I swear sometimes Sir isn’t even aware there is a plot at all.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.