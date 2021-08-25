Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include: 

Wendy’s: 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 7. 

• Noticed uncovered food. Manager covered the food. 

• Noticed inside cabinets where the bags of sugar and coffee filter had food and soil residue. 

• Noticed a water buildup inside the walk-in cooler. 

• Correct violations by Sept. 5. 

The Ranch House Saloon: 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected June 24. No violations found. 

Vertigo Bar & Grill: 625 N.W. Mock Ave., Suite B, inspected July 8. 

• The bar guns had a dark-colored buildup. Bar guns were cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site. 

• The floor underneath the fryer has a buildup of grease and food debris. 

• The seal on the reach-in freezer is broken. 

• Correct violations by Sept. 6. 

Water’s Edge: 960 S.W. 37th St., inspected July 8. 

• Bottom of beer cooler had accumulation of liquid buildup. 

• Around the outside door to the ice machine had black buildup. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site. 

• Shelled eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. CORRECTED. Eggs were moved to bottom shelf. 

• No temperature measuring device located in the reach-in cooler.  

• Correct violations by Sept. 6. 

Outlaw Harley-Davidson: 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected July 8. No violations found. 

Jersey Mike’s Subs: 1209 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 9. 

• Handwashing sink was being blocked by a large trash can. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the trash can. 

• No paper towels at hand sink. 

• Light shield near the go area had a buildup of dust. REPEAT. 

• Correct violations by July 9. 

Domino’s Pizza: 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 9. 

• The hand sinks in the back of the establishment and in the women’s restroom are out of hand soap, both dispensers were stocked. CORRECTED on site. 