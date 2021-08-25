Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Wendy’s: 310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 7.

• Noticed uncovered food. Manager covered the food.

• Noticed inside cabinets where the bags of sugar and coffee filter had food and soil residue.

• Noticed a water buildup inside the walk-in cooler.

• Correct violations by Sept. 5.

The Ranch House Saloon: 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected June 24. No violations found.

Vertigo Bar & Grill: 625 N.W. Mock Ave., Suite B, inspected July 8.

• The bar guns had a dark-colored buildup. Bar guns were cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

• The floor underneath the fryer has a buildup of grease and food debris.

• The seal on the reach-in freezer is broken.

• Correct violations by Sept. 6.

Water’s Edge: 960 S.W. 37th St., inspected July 8.

• Bottom of beer cooler had accumulation of liquid buildup.

• Around the outside door to the ice machine had black buildup. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Shelled eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. CORRECTED. Eggs were moved to bottom shelf.

• No temperature measuring device located in the reach-in cooler.

• Correct violations by Sept. 6.

Outlaw Harley-Davidson: 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected July 8. No violations found.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: 1209 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 9.

• Handwashing sink was being blocked by a large trash can. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the trash can.

• No paper towels at hand sink.

• Light shield near the go area had a buildup of dust. REPEAT.

• Correct violations by July 9.

Domino’s Pizza: 706 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 9.

• The hand sinks in the back of the establishment and in the women’s restroom are out of hand soap, both dispensers were stocked. CORRECTED on site.