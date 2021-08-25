Residents oppose Sugar Creek quarry plan

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Residents are upset about plans for a limestone quarry in Sugar Creek. More than 600 people have signed an online petition calling on the city to say no.

They say a quarry will cause pollution and excessive noise and that heavy trucks coming and going will clog and degrade local roads.

“Basically, we don’t want it,” said Richard Thompson of Buckner, who owns land in the area.

Central Plains Cement, formerly LaFarge, is asking for a zoning change to allow the plans to go ahead. That question goes to the Sugar Creek Planning and Zoning Commission, which is holding a hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mike Onka Community Hall, 11520 Putnam St. The meeting was moved from City Hall to accommodate a larger crown.

The public can attend the hearing via Zoom or in person, with masks and social distancing.

In addition to the zoning change, Central Plains Cement would need a city permit. That’s up for a hearing Sept. 16.

The site is listed as the area of 18301 E. Courtney-Atherton Road. That’s in the area of the bluff looking out over the Missouri River. It’s northeast of the Courtney Ridge landfill visible from Missouri 291. It’s southeast of LaBenite Park and south of the Liberty Bend Conservation Area, across from the railroad tracks.

The plant in Sugar Creek is one of two that Central Plains owns and runs, the other being in Tulsa, which has an open-pit quarry. The company says its customers are in a half-dozen states in the middle of the country.

Thompson said he at first assumed the limestone mining at the nearly 900-acre site would be underground, like elsewhere in the area. But this would be an open quarry.

“They’ll make a big hole there,” he said.

A petition at change.org – named “Stop the Atherton Quarry, Save Sugar Creek! – had 653 signatures as of mid-day Wednesday.

It says the quarry would “do incalculable damage to the residential property value in our town. Dust from open blast mining will destroy our air quality and contribute to invasive noise pollution which will negatively impact residents and local wildlife for years to come. Commercial trucks hauling tons of mined material will wreck our roads and kill local commerce.”