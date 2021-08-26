A celebration for herself and for her state

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Ann Benson did not take part in the Missouri Bicentennial Challenge for personal glory.

However, the cheers, applause and shouts of "Go girl gol!" from neighbors along 12th Street and Duncan Road were a pleasant reminder that the longtime area resident was part of something special.

She was the lone Blue Springs representative in the Missouri Bicentennial Challenge, in which participants were invited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the state by running, jogging or walking 200 miles. It’s from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Benson was recently presented a proclamation from Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross for completing the challenge on July 30, just 61 days after she started.

And she's still going strong – as she recently passed 241.1 miles.

"I know there were 277 runners who signed up for the challenge, and I've been told there were some from Independence and Lee's Summit, but I am the only runner from Blue Springs," Benson said recently, following an afternoon of walking/running.

"The experience has been wonderful. When I started, I really didn't know what to expect, but I soon found out that people along my daily path were very supportive. They'd shout out ‘How many miles, Ann?’ or ask how close I was to 200 miles or just applaud. It was wonderful. And it really made me feel special."

She would run or walk in the early morning hours or late in the evening to avoid the oppressive Missouri heat.

"I actually began to look forward to my daily walk or jog," she said. "And when I reached my goal, I celebrated with family members and neighbors.

"My son Nickolaus came home from school to congratulate me," she said, as he is a junior at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. "When he told me, ‘I’m proud of you, Mom,’ it just made me so proud. I think that one comment made it all worthwhile. It was a special challenge and making my son proud – well, for a mother, it doesn't get much better than that."