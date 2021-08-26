Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

SATURDAY

Wildlife, Remarkable Rodents: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, This program is designed for all ages. Come learn about Missouri’s remarkable rodents. Did you know that rats and mice giggle or that there is a Missouri rodent that can weight up to 70 pounds? Come and learn about it. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for this program.

Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This is a walk-in (no registration) program designed for persons ages 2 and older. In this story hour, you will meet birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures. Our imaginations are the only limits.