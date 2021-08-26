Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

The Gem Bar and Grill: 1204 N. Missouri 7, inspected July 9.

• Noticed that the ice scoop in the ice bin was touching the ice. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the ice scoop and changed the ice.

• Noticed a fruit fly inside a bottle of whiskey. Employee discarded the whiskey. CORRECTED on site.

Tuscany’s Fine Italian Dining: 1800 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 10.

• Observed pipe to hand sink not adjacent with floor drain.

• Observed dented can on storage shelf. CORRECTED. Can was discarded.

• Observed black buildup on gaskets to reach-in coolers. REPEAT. CORRECTED on site. Cleaned on site.

• Observed black buildup in the reach-in cooler at the bar area. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Condensers to reach-in cooler had accumulation of dust buildup. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Shield to cover clean dishes was broken with sharp edges.

• Correct violations by Sept. 8.

Firehouse Subs: 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 12.

• Observed an unlabeled chemical bottle. CORRECTED on site. Bottle was labeled.

• The gaskets on the front reach-in cooler were torn.

• The reach-in cooler/freezer gaskets have a buildup of food debris.

• Correct violations by Sept. 10.

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn: 901 N.W. Jefferson Court, inspected July 26. No violations found.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected July 13.

• The floor underneath the oven in the deli area had a buildup of grease. CORRECTED on site. Floor was cleaned and sanitized.

Taco Bell: 525 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected July 13.

• Observed the potato scoop on a rack to be used that had debris stuck on it, employee placed it in the sink to be cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

• Underneath the three-compartment sink had a buildup of food debris and the wall near the three-compartment sink had a black-colored buildup. Both were cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

Hy-Vee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/Salad Bar Island/Demo Kitchen: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected July 13. No violations found.

Motel 6: 3400 W. Jefferson, inspected Aug. 5. No violations found.