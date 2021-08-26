Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Canteen Vending Ave. C: 2015 N.E. Jefferson St., inspected Aug. 2. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store: 1111 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Aug. 3.

• The pizza make table is at 50 degrees F and all product inside was ranging from 44 to 48 degrees F. All product has been discarded. Re-Inspection required. Correct by July 19.

• Several employees did not have food handler cards. Correct within 30 days to avoid re-inspection and fees.

Dollar General Store: 105 E. Rock Creek Lane, inspected Aug. 3.

• Observed damage to walls in the back storage area with sharp edges. REPEAT.

• The floors under reach-in coolers in the back storage area and under storage shelving had buildup of dirt and debris.

• Correct violations by Oct. 2.

Temp-Stop: 723 Main St., inspected Aug. 5. No violations found.

Comfort Inn: 210 N.W. Jefferson ST., inspected Aug. 6. No violations found.

The Pub and Patio: 640 Yennie St., inspected Aug. 6.

• Noticed a container of clean utensils and food residue was inside the container. CORRECTED on site.

Domino’s: 451 N.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Aug. 6.

• The floors near the make table and in the walk-in cooler have a buildup of food debris.

• Observed utensils in the hand sink, utensils were placed in 3 compartment sink. CORRECTED ON SITE.

• Food handler permits not available for 11 employees. Correct by Sept. 5.

• Correct violations other than food handler permits by Oct. 5.