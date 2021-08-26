Three blood drives coming up

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City has announced that our area is in a “blood emergency” due to the need for blood products right now. To help address this emergency, three blood drives are scheduled during the last three days of August.

You can help by making a donation at one of these blood drives:

• Sunday, Aug, 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City. Donors for this blood drive are asked to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “JV.”

• Tuesday, Aug, 31, 1 to 6 p.m., Raytown Schools Wellness Center, 10301 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown. Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EG5C.”

• Tuesday, Aug. 31, 12 to 5 p.m., Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EG96.”

If you have further questions or difficulty in registering, call Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.