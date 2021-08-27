Historic 'Big Boy' steam engine stopping in Independence

By The Examiner staff

An old steam engine is set for two brief appearances in Eastern Jackson County on Tuesday.

The Union Pacific’s No. 4014 is on a monthlong goodwill tour through 10 states. The engine, originally in service from 1941 to 1961, is distinctive in that it’s 132 feet long – half again as long as today’s diesels – with articulated wheels to negotiate curves.

After being on display Sunday in St. Louis, it sets out early Monday on a two-day trip across Missouri, making 30- and 45-minute stops along the way. On Tuesday, it leaves Pleasant Hill at 3:30 p.m. and then makes these stops:

• Lee’s Summit, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the downtown depot, 217 S.W. Main St.

• Independence, 5:10 to 5:40 p.m. at the Truman Depot, 600 S. Grand Ave.

• Union Station in Kansas City, arriving at 6:15 p.m. It’s on display there Wednesday.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of safety and to stay at least 25 feet from the tracks.

The train leaves Union Station Thursday morning, headed west and arriving back at its base in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sept. 7.

Big Boys were built exclusively for the UP, which had 25 of them. No. 4014 was retired after more than 1 million miles of service. The railroad acquired it from a California museum in 2013 and restored it to working order, a process that took years.