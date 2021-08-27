Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Corner Café: 4215 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Aug. 11.

• Observed employees working on pies that would need no further cooking with bare hands. Slices were disposed of.

• Observed employee plating slices of pie and touching them with her bare hands. Slices were disposed of.

• Tenderloins found in make table at 44.3 degrees F, Tenderloins were disposed of.

• Floor of dry stock found with debris.

On the Border: 19921 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Aug. 11.

• Kitchen staff was observed eating in food prep area. This was inappropriate and could result in contamination of food product.

• Wall in bar area found with buckling FRP, broken/missing base cove tile and broken floor tiles by margarita machine. This must be repaired within 30 days.

• Interior of ice cream freezer noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• 11 employees must provide the restaurant with a valid food handler card by Aug. 25 or they will be removed from the schedule.

Culver's: 4220 S. Little Blue Pkwy, inspected Aug. 12.

• The following were noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris: steam unit holding roast beef, low boy cooler beneath steam unit, exterior of microwave, area behind bun toaster, Astro blender in prep areas.

• Mold-like substance found in caulking behind three-compartment sink.

• Floor of stock area found littered with debris.

• Floor of walk-in cooler found littered with debris.

• Floor beneath dish machine exit area found littered with debris.

• Utensils found on floor beneath shelving next to walk-in cooler.

• Food was not properly stored in freezer.

• 36 employees must provide a valid food handler card to the restaurant by Aug. 26. Failure to do so will result in the employees’ removal from the schedule.