Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Cosentino’s PC Kitchen/Sous Vide/Salad Bar/Smoked Meats: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6.

• Observed floor drains with accumulation of buildup.

• Under prep tables and equipment had accumulation of buildup and debris.

• Chicken strips on baking pans were stored in the walk-in cooler not covered.

• Inside the chiller had an accumulation of black buildup along the bottom and door.

• Nozzle to the drink station had accumulation of buildup. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct all violations by Oct. 5.

Starbucks: 1101 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6.

• Hoses in mob sink had no air gap along flood level. CORRECTED. Hose was cut on site.

• Ice bucket was stored in upright position. CORRECTED. Ice bucket turned over to self-drain on clean surface.

Sushi Avenue: 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6.

• Observed a container of crab with discoloration of fuzzy greenish spots in the prep table. CORRECTED. Crab was discarded.

• Hand sink in the dish area had no dry provisions. CORRECTED. Paper towels placed at sink.

Hy-Vee Gas: 629 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 6.

• Walk-in cooler fans had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Drain under dish sink had accumulation of buildup.

• Two cases of plastic cups were stored on the floor in the stock room.

• Drain pipe to dish sink was broken and not adjacent with the floor drain.

• All violations to be corrected by Oct. 5.